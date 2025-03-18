Dubai Crown Prince shares Iftar with National Service recruits in Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, joined national service recruits for Iftar, highlighting the values of unity, service, and patriotism during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a social media post, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed shared that he broke his fast with the current cohort of the National Service Program in Sweihan Training Center in Abu Dhabi, and shared how the program instills loyalty and national pride, ensuring that young Emiratis are equipped with the skills and values needed to safeguard the nation.

“The National Service Program is more than a training regiment, it is a journey that builds character, confidence, and creates true patriots that care deeply for their nation,” the Crown Prince said in a post on X.

“I am proud of every young man and woman that serves our country, they are the protectors of what our nation stands for and are the builders of its future,” His Highness added.

According to a WAM report, the Crown Prince was accompanied by Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, along with senior officers and officials. His visit aligns with the ‘Year of Community’ initiative, which aims to strengthen national unity and instill a deeper sense of responsibility among Emirati youth.