UAE warns social media users against abusing national symbols, public figures

The National Media Office (NMO) has reminded social media users in the UAE to uphold national values and respect ethical standards when posting content online.

In an official statement, the NMO prohibits any social media content that insults national symbols, public figures, or friendly nations.

The statement also warned against spreading false information, hate speech, or defamation. Whether done directly or indirectly, such acts are punishable by law.

The NMO reiterated that authorities will take legal action against individuals who violate these directives.

The UAE aims to maintain a balanced digital environment that fosters mutual respect among individuals and communities. Digital platforms must be used responsibly, in line with the country’s laws promoting respect, tolerance, and coexistence.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has previously reminded citizens of their responsibility to represent the UAE positively. “Every action you take, positive or negative, reflects your Emirati identity. We are all responsible for shaping the reputation of this country, as each of us is a guardian of its honour and standing,” he said.

Residents are also urged to follow the ethical standards set by the UAE’s leadership, which values humility and high moral conduct.

The office also reiterated the guidelines established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which call for online interactions that reflect wisdom, respect, and constructive engagement.

The NMO encouraged individuals to report offensive content through official channels. It affirmed its commitment to working with relevant authorities to monitor violations and take necessary actions, ensuring that the UAE’s digital space remains safe, respectful, and compliant with national values.