Rare plate number fetches AED 35M at Dubai Charity Auction

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 min ago

Courtesy: WAM

If you own a car with the plate number DD 5, then you must be rich! The rare number was sold for a whopping AED 35 million at a charity auction held in Dubai.

During the Most Noble Number charity event, the rare plate number DD 5 was auctioned among other rare plate numbers from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA): DD 12 (AED 12.8 million), DD 15 (AED 9.2 million), DD 24 (AED 6.3 million), and DD 77 (AED 12.6 million).

These rare numbers are highly sought after in the UAE, often fetching millions of dirhams.

Aside from the coveted plate numbers, the event also auctioned off 10 special mobile numbers from du and 10 from e& UAE.

In total, the event raised AED 83,677,000. The proceeds will support the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, a cause that aims to improve healthcare for underserved communities.

The auction, which took place at the Armani Hotel in Burj Khalifa, was organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Emirates Auction, Dubai RTA, e& UAE, and du.

The event coincided with the holy month of Ramadan and was launched by Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to honor fathers. The proceeds will go towards funding healthcare projects, including building and upgrading hospitals, providing medical equipment, and supporting patients in need.

