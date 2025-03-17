Harry Roque to file for asylum in the Netherlands

Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that he will seek asylum in the Netherlands, stating he cannot return to the Philippines due to his desire to defend former President Rodrigo Duterte.

He emphasized that this decision comes after discussions regarding his future if the Philippines files for his extradition.

An asylum-seeker is someone who requests international protection in another country. In his statement, Roque explained that he will file for asylum immediately.

“As soon as my application of asylum is received, I do have rights to non-refoulement,” Roque shared, referring to a legal principle that protects individuals from being sent back to a country where they could face harm.

Non-refoulement is an international law principle ensuring that an individual cannot be deported while their asylum claim is under review. Roque clarified that under this law, he would be protected from deportation and prosecution for illegal entry while his asylum application is processed.

Roque also pointed out that he legally entered the Netherlands on a Schengen visa. He confirmed that he will comply with all necessary procedures to apply for asylum.

The former spokesperson added that there is a process he must follow to receive asylum status and temporary residence. “There’s a whole procedure that I need to comply [with] before they give me proof that I am an asylum seeker,” he said.

Roque is facing legal issues back in the Philippines, particularly in relation to a human trafficking case involving the Pogo hub Lucky South 99 Corp.

He also has a standing arrest order from the House of Representatives due to contempt charges after failing to submit documents regarding the unexplained increase in his wealth.