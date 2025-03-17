Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipinos tortured in Cambodia scam farm plead for rescue, safe return home

For illustrative purposes only.

Three Filipinos trapped in Cambodia are urgently seeking government help, claiming they were tortured by their Chinese employers after attempting to escape a scam farm where they were forced to work.

The victims, currently hiding in a safehouse, said they are still being pursued by their captors. “We just want to return home safely. We don’t know what else could happen to us while we’re still here,” one of them pleaded in a video sent to GMA Integrated News.

According to the victims, 15 Chinese individuals took them to a vacant lot and brutally assaulted them upon discovering their escape plan. They shared photos and videos of their injuries, including burn marks and wounds.

One of them, identified as “Ben,” said he was locked up for three days without food. “I was really scared. I thought we were going to die there.”

Meanwhile, “Alice” recounted how she was thrown onto a gravel surface, lost consciousness, and only woke up when she felt a cigarette burn on her hand.

The Chinese employers left after the beatings, giving the Filipinos a chance to escape. However, they fear they are still being hunted. “We don’t know what to do. They are still looking for us. Please help us get home,” said “Weng.”

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has assured that efforts are underway to rescue them. “Do not be afraid. We will do everything to get you out of there,” NBI Director Jaime Santiago said, adding that they are coordinating with INTERPOL and other agencies for their safe repatriation.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

