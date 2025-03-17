DMW distributes P10.7M in livelihood aid to 1,067 female OFWs in PH

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has distributed a total of P10.7 million in livelihood assistance, with each of the 1,067 female overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) nationwide receiving P10,000 worth of support.

This is part of the largest single disbursement in the history of the Balik Pinay, Balik Hanapbuhay (BPBH) program, which aims to provide support to distressed OFW returnees.

The simultaneous distribution event, held on March 17, 2025, saw a total of 1,067 female OFWs benefiting from the aid.

The distribution was led by Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, with 128 recipients from the National Capital Region (NCR) and 939 more from 15 other regions.

The BPBH program is designed to reduce the socio-economic vulnerabilities of OFW women by providing them with livelihood opportunities. The assistance aims to support them in starting their own businesses and expanding employment prospects in their communities.

The distribution event saw participation from several DMW regional offices, with Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) recording the highest number of recipients, with 185 OFWs benefiting. Other regions such as Western Visayas, Davao, and Central Luzon also saw significant numbers of beneficiaries.