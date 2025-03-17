Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Castro: “Bring Roque home”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro. Presidential Communications Office.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro has challenged former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to return to the Philippines after he was seen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Castro was asked how the Philippine government views Roque’s presence in the Netherlands, given that he has remained elusive since being implicated in illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). Roque is also facing an arrest warrant from the House of Representatives after being cited in contempt last year.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the Quad Comm or the House of Representatives because it is the House’s arrest warrant that remains unenforced due to Atty. Harry Roque’s evasion,” Castro said in a press briefing on Monday, March 17.

“Pero mas maganda siguro na totohanin natin ang hamon sa kanya na umuwi. ‘Di ba, may sigaw na ‘bring home FP Duterte’? Siguro mas magandang isigaw rin ng mga tao, ‘bring home Roque,” she added.

Roque has invoked his right to travel after Senator Risa Hontiveros inquired about his whereabouts during a recent Senate hearing.

“For the record, there is no warrant of arrest issued against me. Flight from congressional contempt, I wish to underscore, cannot be evidence of anything. As DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said, I am being pursued not as a criminal or fugitive but as a resource person,” Roque said in a statement earlier this month.

“Having said this, I have no hold departure order and have the right to travel. Is this so difficult to understand, Senator Risa?” he added.

Roque announced his plan to seek political asylum in the Netherlands, claiming “political persecution” in the House hearings.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Harry Roque 1

Harry Roque to file for asylum in the Netherlands

2 hours ago
Balik Pinay Balik Hanapbuhay 2025 DMW

DMW distributes P10.7M in livelihood aid to 1,067 female OFWs in PH

3 hours ago
Rare plate number fetches AED 35M at Dubai Charity Auction

Rare plate number fetches AED 35M at Dubai Charity Auction

4 hours ago
Social media istock

UAE warns social media users against abusing national symbols, public figures

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button