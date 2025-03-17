Castro: “Bring Roque home”

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro has challenged former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to return to the Philippines after he was seen in The Hague, Netherlands.

Castro was asked how the Philippine government views Roque’s presence in the Netherlands, given that he has remained elusive since being implicated in illegal operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO). Roque is also facing an arrest warrant from the House of Representatives after being cited in contempt last year.

“I cannot speak on behalf of the Quad Comm or the House of Representatives because it is the House’s arrest warrant that remains unenforced due to Atty. Harry Roque’s evasion,” Castro said in a press briefing on Monday, March 17.

“Pero mas maganda siguro na totohanin natin ang hamon sa kanya na umuwi. ‘Di ba, may sigaw na ‘bring home FP Duterte’? Siguro mas magandang isigaw rin ng mga tao, ‘bring home Roque,” she added.

Roque has invoked his right to travel after Senator Risa Hontiveros inquired about his whereabouts during a recent Senate hearing.

“For the record, there is no warrant of arrest issued against me. Flight from congressional contempt, I wish to underscore, cannot be evidence of anything. As DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said, I am being pursued not as a criminal or fugitive but as a resource person,” Roque said in a statement earlier this month.

“Having said this, I have no hold departure order and have the right to travel. Is this so difficult to understand, Senator Risa?” he added.

Roque announced his plan to seek political asylum in the Netherlands, claiming “political persecution” in the House hearings.