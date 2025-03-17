Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

50M in one year? David Licauco reveals earning from acting and business

Staff Report

Courtesy: David Licauco/IG

David Licauco shared that his highest annual income so far is around P50 million, combining his earnings from acting and his various business ventures.

In a recent TikTok vlog by Izkul of Diskarte (IOD), the Pulang Araw star played a guessing game with the host, who initially estimated his earnings at P10 million.

David responded, “Higher siguro.” After multiple guesses, the host landed on P50 million, to which David confirmed, “Somewhere there.”

Beyond acting, David is an entrepreneur, investing most of his showbiz earnings into businesses, including multiple branches of Kuya Korea and Sobra Cafe. He describes himself as taking “calculated risks” in business.

David is set to return to the big screen in Samahan ng mga Makasalanan, premiering in Philippine cinemas on April 19.

The Filipino Times

