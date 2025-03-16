Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates elects new Board of Directors for 2025-2027 term

Staff Report

The Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates (PBC-DNE) has announced the successful election of its new Board of Directors for the term spanning 2025 to 2027. The annual general meeting, held on March 15, 2025, was attended by nearly 100 members, including working professionals and business owners, marking a significant step forward for the organization as it approaches its 24th year.

The event commenced with a comprehensive valedictory report from the outgoing Chairman, Edwin Duria, who highlighted the accomplishments and key milestones achieved by the outgoing board during their tenure. Following the report, Dr. Sharon Mendoza, Head of the Election Committee, detailed the voting procedures.

After the voting process, the results were announced, revealing the newly elected Board of Directors. The PBC-DNE will now be led by Chairwoman Architect Asiyah Monjardin, Managing Partner of Multiline Design and Contracting LLC and Managing Director of The Desert Wok Restaurant. Joining her in leadership roles are Vice-Chairman Michael da Costa, Managing Director of Digital Creations Events Management and PR Agency, and Secretary General Architect Wilfredo Llarena Jr., representing RBMW Global Technical Services Contracting LLC.

The other elected members of the Board of Directors are Ms. Melon Perez, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero-Almahdi, Ms. Mariben Eustaquio, Mr. Robert Capulong, Ms. Daisy Calabia, and Ms. Sheila Alcaraz.

The event was graced by the presence of H.E. Ambassador Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, who challenged the new PBC-DNE board to increase membership and make it their mission to uplift and raise the profile of Filipino entrepreneurs in the UAE. Also in attendance were Mr. Vichael Roaring, DTI Trade Commissioner, and Ms. Fatma Al Madani, Senior Manager – Business Relations from the Dubai Chambers.

The election signifies a transition of leadership and sets the stage for the PBC-DNE, now entering its 24th year, to continue its mission of supporting and promoting the interests of the Filipino business community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

