OWWA to expand OFW Lounge to more airports following positive response

After receiving favorable feedback on the OFW Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is set to establish similar lounges at international airports in Clark, Cebu-Mactan, and Davao.

The OFW Lounge at NAIA Terminal 3 was built by the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) and later turned over to OWWA for management. A separate, smaller OFW Lounge at Terminal 1 was constructed by OWWA, but the NNIC-built facility is more modern and spacious.

Completed in September 2024, the lounge offers comfortable seating, Wi-Fi, charging stations, and power outlets for departing overseas Filipino workers. It also provides complimentary buffet-style meals and has an information desk to assist workers with travel-related inquiries. New hires can also connect with experienced OFWs to gain insights about working abroad.

Beyond expanding the OFW Lounge network, NNIC is deploying eight additional internal shuttle buses operating 24/7 to assist passengers transferring between terminals.

“NAIA is operating well beyond its capacity, and while major infrastructure upgrades are in progress, expanding our shuttle fleet is an invaluable step to ensure accessibility and convenience [of passengers],” said Ramon Ang, president of NNIC and San Miguel Corp. (SMC).

NNIC, led by SMC in partnership with South Korea’s Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), took over NAIA’s management in September 2024. The consortium has committed P170 billion to modernize the airport, with plans to boost passenger capacity from 43 million to 62 million annually and increase aircraft movements from 42 to 48 per hour while ensuring efficient and safe operations.