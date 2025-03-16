Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Ogie Diaz urges Duterte supporters to pray, not attack celebs online

Ogie Diaz/IG

Comedian and talent manager Ogie Diaz called on supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte to focus on praying for his well-being instead of engaging in online arguments or targeting celebrities.

Duterte is currently detained in The Hague, Netherlands, facing charges of crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, March 13, Diaz shared his thoughts, saying, “I prayed for the former president, hoping he is safe and in good condition in the Netherlands.”

He urged Duterte’s supporters to do the same rather than fight on social media. “Prayer vigil dapat,” he added. Diaz also addressed recent attacks on celebrities Kim Chiu and Vhong Navarro, whose comments on “It’s Showtime” were misinterpreted by some netizens as a reference to Duterte’s situation.

He urged people to refrain from attacking them, saying, “They are just reading spiels; there’s no malice towards you.” He concluded by emphasizing that what Duterte needs most is prayer, not unwarranted suspicions.

