Lawmaker pushes for OFW access to affordable housing at real estate convention

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), who contribute millions of dollars in remittances to the country, should have equal opportunities to secure decent housing for their families.

OFW Partylist Representative Marissa Del Mar Magsino championed this cause at the 29th National Real Estate Association (NREA) and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) National Convention on March 7, 2025, in Makati.

Speaking at the event, themed “Elevating Philippine Real Estate Innovation, Sustainability, and Inclusive Growth,” Magsino underscored the vital role of OFWs in driving the economy through their remittances. She urged the government and industry leaders to address OFWs’ housing needs by providing affordable and accessible homeownership options.

“In collaboration with stakeholders, we continue to strengthen our initiatives to ensure that no OFW or their families are left behind from their return home to reintegration,” she said.

Around 400 participants, including local government officials, real estate professionals, and industry experts, attended the convention. The event featured discussions on key housing policies, real estate regulations, and sustainable urban development, with participation from prominent figures such as DILG Assistant Secretary Elizabeth de Leon, Architect Felino Palafox, and DHSUD representatives.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino “Jerry” Acuzar, represented by Undersecretary Randy Escolango, delivered the keynote address. Panels covered topics such as strengthening local governance in housing, OFWs’ contributions to real estate, and regulatory updates, highlighting collaboration between the government and private sector in addressing housing challenges.

The two-day convention emphasized the importance of sustainable and inclusive real estate development, with experts from Pag-IBIG Fund, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, the Anti-Money Laundering Council, and other key institutions sharing insights on building resilient communities.

NREA chairperson Imelda Magtoto hailed the event as a success, saying it fostered meaningful discussions that would help shape the future of the Philippine real estate sector.

The NREA and DHSUD reaffirmed their commitment to tackling housing challenges and promoting a more inclusive and innovative real estate industry.