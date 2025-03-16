Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency denies dating late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor

Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Sae-ron (Instagram)

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and the late Kim Sae-ron were in a relationship, but only after she became a legal adult, his agency Gold Medalist clarified on Friday, March 14.

In a statement published by Soompi, the agency addressed rumors from YouTube channel HoverLab Inc., which alleged that the two dated when Sae-ron was still a minor. Gold Medalist refuted this, stating their relationship began in the summer of 2019, after she reached adulthood, and ended in the fall of 2020.

“All the photos presented as evidence that Kim Soo-hyun dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor were taken when she was already an adult,” the agency stated, denying claims that any photos were from 2016.

The agency also dismissed allegations that Soo-hyun sent love letters to Sae-ron during his military service in 2018, explaining that the letters were sent to close acquaintances.

Gold Medalist said it had planned to release a formal response next week and take legal action against HoverLab. However, it decided to issue a statement sooner due to Soo-hyun’s reported psychological distress over claims linking him to Sae-ron’s passing.

Authorities ruled that Sae-ron died in February from a self-inflicted death.

