Dubai Police nabs 33 beggars in first 10 days of Ramadan

Dubai Police has arrested 33 beggars of various nationalities in the first ten days of Ramadan as part of their anti-begging campaign, aiming to maintain the country’s dignified image and prevent illegal begging activities.

Colonel Ahmed Al Odaidi, Deputy Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, highlighted the success of “A Conscious Society, Free of Beggars” campaign in curbing the rise of beggars each year.

“This campaign has effectively reduced the number of beggars each year, thanks to strict measures taken against those apprehended. In the first ten days of the holy month, the campaign resulted in the arrest of 33 beggars from various nationalities,” Colonel Al Odaidi stated.

He added that patrols have been increased in areas where begging is common, and authorities continue to monitor deceptive tactics used to gain public sympathy, including online begging.

Police warn that beggars may exploit children, patients, or people of determination to solicit money, while cases of women begging with children have also been reported.

Begging is a criminal offense in the UAE, punishable by imprisonment of up to three months and a fine of AED 5,000.

Dubai Police are urging residents to refrain from giving money to beggars and instead donate through official charitable organizations that provide financial assistance to those in need.

“Official entities and charitable organisations are available for those needing financial assistance or services like ‘Iftar for the Fasting,'” Al Odaidi said.

Dubai Police urges the public to donate through official charities instead, and report beggars via 901, the ‘Police Eye’ app, or the ‘E-crime’ platform.