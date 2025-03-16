DMW shuts down firm illegally recruiting Filipino aircraft mechanics for US jobs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has shut down an unlicensed company in Mabalacat City, Pampanga, accused of illegally recruiting Filipino aircraft mechanics for employment in the United States.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac ordered the closure of AEROSTRATEGIES INC., after confirming that the firm had been offering aircraft mechanics jobs in Texas, USA, with salaries of $3,344 (around PHP 193,500) despite lacking the required recruitment license.

Investigators also discovered that the firm’s registered business address in Manila was merely a transient lodging house, raising further concerns about its legitimacy.

“We will not allow illegal recruiters to take advantage of our overseas applicants. This firm deceived job seekers by misrepresenting itself as an aviation consultancy. We urge all job applicants to verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies with the DMW before engaging in any overseas employment offers and fake promises,” Cacdac said in a news release.

Following the shutdown, the DMW placed AEROSTRATEGIES INC. on its blacklist, banning its key officers from engaging in any future overseas recruitment activities.

The agency has also recommended the cancellation of the company’s business permit in Mabalacat City and the revocation of its registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Legal actions against those involved are currently being prepared.