Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

BINI teams up with Belinda for ‘Blink Twice (Dos Veces Remix)’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago

Spanish-Mexican pop star Belinda and P-pop girl group BINI (@bini_ph/IG)

P-pop girl group BINI thrilled fans with the release of Blink Twice (Dos Veces Remix) in collaboration with Spanish-Mexican pop star Belinda on March 14.

The track, originally released on Feb. 13 ahead of BINI’s BINIVerse EP, climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100.

“We’re excited to announce our collaboration with @belindapop, Blink Twice (Dos Veces Remix), the first female Mexican-Filipino collaboration, out March 14th!!” BINI shared on Instagram.

Fans are also anticipating the BINIVerse World Tour, which kicks off in Dubai on May 18, with stops in the UK, Canada, and the US.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report33 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 03 16 at 11.57.41 AM

Philippine Business Council Dubai and Northern Emirates elects new Board of Directors for 2025-2027 term

2 mins ago
KELA Template 43

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency denies dating late actress Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor

1 hour ago
TFT News OGIE DIAZ

Ogie Diaz urges Duterte supporters to pray, not attack celebs online

2 hours ago
iStock 510212640

Lawmaker pushes for OFW access to affordable housing at real estate convention

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button