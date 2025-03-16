BINI teams up with Belinda for ‘Blink Twice (Dos Veces Remix)’

P-pop girl group BINI thrilled fans with the release of Blink Twice (Dos Veces Remix) in collaboration with Spanish-Mexican pop star Belinda on March 14.

The track, originally released on Feb. 13 ahead of BINI’s BINIVerse EP, climbed to No. 7 on the Billboard Philippines Hot 100.

“We’re excited to announce our collaboration with @belindapop, Blink Twice (Dos Veces Remix), the first female Mexican-Filipino collaboration, out March 14th!!” BINI shared on Instagram.

Fans are also anticipating the BINIVerse World Tour, which kicks off in Dubai on May 18, with stops in the UK, Canada, and the US.