VP Duterte stays to support father amid ICC proceedings

Vice President Sara Duterte announced That she will remain in the Netherlands to stay close to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is detained at The Hague, until a family member arrives to take over.

The vice president was present at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the initial appearance of her father before the tribunal’s pre-trial chamber. She emphasized that she would not leave until another relative could be with him.

“I will not leave until a relative comes to make sure that there is a next of kin living with him,” she told reporters.

Despite her father’s request for her to return to the Philippines, she explained, “I told him: ‘I know, I understand that and I do not want to be here as well.’ Unfortunately, I am the only one [in the family] who has a Schengen visa and I am the only one who is a lawyer.”

VP Duterte stated she would return home as soon as the legal team meets with the Duterte family, and conveyed her father’s message to his supporters: “Relax lang, may hangganan ang lahat. A day of reckoning will come”.

Former President Duterte faces accusations of committing murder as a crime against humanity during his war on drugs between November 2011 and March 2019.