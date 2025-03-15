Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH may enforce ICC asset seizure on Duterte if legal – Palace

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro. File photo.

The Philippine government will comply with a potential International Criminal Court (ICC) order to seize former President Rodrigo Duterte’s assets if it is legally permissible, Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said.

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes told The Newsmaker on NewsWatch Plus that asset seizure is part of ICC proceedings for crimes under its jurisdiction. Castro responded that any action must align with Philippine law.

Under the Rome Statute, the ICC can request member states to trace and freeze assets linked to crimes.

However, with the Philippines having exited the ICC in 2019, Trillanes questioned how the Marcos administration would respond.

Duterte is currently in ICC custody at The Hague, facing trial for alleged crimes against humanity related to extrajudicial killings under his administration.

