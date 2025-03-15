Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Nearly half of Filipinos oppose VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment – Pulse Asia

File photo.

Nearly half of Filipinos disagreed with the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, according to a Pulse Asia survey released.

The poll, conducted from February 20 to 26, found that 45 percent of respondents opposed the impeachment, a two-point drop from January.

Meanwhile, 26 percent agreed with the move, 23 percent were undecided, and 7 percent said they lacked sufficient knowledge to form an opinion.

When asked about the fairness of the upcoming Senate trial, 35 percent of respondents said they believe it will not be fair, while 21 percent expect a fair trial.

Another 33 percent were uncertain, and 11 percent had no opinion due to insufficient knowledge.

The Senate has tentatively scheduled the trial for July 30, following the House’s transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment on February 5.

