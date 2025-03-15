Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Malacañang calls ICC’s pre-trial handling of Duterte ‘fair

Staff Report1 hour ago

File photo.

Malacañang has stated that the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) handling of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s pre-trial proceedings is “fair” and that his rights have been respected, despite the accusations of crimes against humanity related to his administration’s drug war.

In a statement released, Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Atty. Claire Castro emphasized that Duterte’s first appearance before the ICC demonstrated that justice was being fairly administered.

She noted that the former president was granted his fundamental rights as a suspect, refuting claims made by his camp.

Duterte participated in the ICC pre-trial chamber via videoconference from The Hague, where his lawyer, former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, argued that Duterte was “abducted” and suffering from medical issues.

Despite these claims, Castro affirmed that the court had found Duterte to be mentally fit, and no postponement of the proceedings was necessary.

The next hearing to confirm the charges against Duterte is scheduled for September 23, 2025.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

