DGSixx Events: Crafting memorable weddings, corporate events with customized elegance

Camille Quirino

Planning a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and DGSixx Events ensures that every couple’s dream celebration comes to life with elegance and precision.

Specializing in customized wedding events, DGSixx offers comprehensive packages starting at AED 2,999, providing high-quality services tailored to fit different styles and budgets.

What sets DGSixx Events apart in the wedding industry is its in-house fabrication team, capable of designing and creating bespoke decorations that match each couple’s unique vision.

“DGSixx has its own fabrication team who could customize and create decorations according to the preferences of the couple within the budget range without compromising the quality,” shared Julie May De Guzman, CEO of DG Sixx Events Management. This allows clients to enjoy personalized and high-end event setups without exceeding their financial plans.

Maximize savings

For those looking to maximize savings, DGSixx is offering an exclusive 25% discount during Ramadan and Eid, with booking validity until April, applicable to any occasion.

This special promotion ensures that couples can celebrate their big day with elegance while enjoying significant cost savings.

Wedding 13

Beyond wedding events

Beyond weddings, DGSixx Events excels in managing a variety of occasions, including community events, exhibitions, corporate gatherings, product launches, festivals, and large-scale production events.

The company envisions a future where it expands its services beyond private events, catering to bigger corporate and production events with top-tier quality for different nationalities.

“DGSixx in the future will be known not only in the private events, but also in bigger corporate and production events, also offering high-end services in events not only for the Filipino community but also for other nationalities,” De Guzman emphasized.

Woman power

As a woman leading in Dubai’s competitive event industry, the driving force behind DGSixx’s success is passion and experience.

“As a woman leader, my greatest motivation in running my business is my experiences which made all our events possible. Those experiences brought us to this level, and of course, my family and those people who believe and continuously believe in our crafts and expertise,” De Guzman shared.

To secure a booking, clients are required to make a 25-50% reservation fee to block their preferred date and confirm their selected package.

For inquiries and reservations, contact them at 0528843833, visit www.dgsixxevents.com, or email [email protected]. Stay updated on their latest offerings through their social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

