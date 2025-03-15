Bato Dela Rosa may stay in Senate to avoid ICC arrest

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa said he may take refuge in the Senate if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues an arrest warrant for his role in the Duterte administration’s drug war.

In an interview with NewsWatch Plus, Dela Rosa said Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero had committed to offering him protection within the Senate premises as long as it was legally permissible.

“Nag-commit siya sa akin na hangga’t kaya niya pwede akong protektahan sa Senado, gawin niya. Up to the extent legal, ‘yun lang ang kanyang kayang gawin,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa, a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, added that he could remain inside the Senate building, where police officers would be unable to enforce an ICC arrest order.

However, he declined to confirm whether he would actually carry out such a plan.

The senator, who is seeking reelection as the 19th Congress adjourns on July 27, said he intends to exhaust all legal remedies for himself and former President Rodrigo Duterte before considering surrendering to the ICC.

Dela Rosa and Duterte have petitioned the Supreme Court to stop the government from cooperating with the ICC, including releasing anyone arrested in connection with the tribunal’s drug war probe. Their request for a temporary restraining order was denied, but they plan to appeal.

The ICC investigation focuses on thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings in Duterte’s anti-drug campaign and supposed death squad executions during his time as Davao City mayor. Dela Rosa, who was Duterte’s first PNP chief, has referred to himself as the “number 2 accused” in the probe.