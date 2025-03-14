Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Philippine economy to stay strong despite challenges, economist says

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

The Philippine economy is expected to remain stable this year despite challenges like political noise and global risks.

According to economist Michael Ricafort, former president Duterte’s arrest has had little effect on the economy so far. He pointed out that the country’s credit ratings remain strong, even with ongoing political tensions and geopolitical issues, like the China-Philippines dispute.

However, some factors that would affect the country’s economy would be the stricter immigration rules, as these might affect some OFWs’ remittances. He also explained it could potentially slow down global trade, investments, and job opportunities. Nevertheless, the overall impact would likely remain limited for now.

The economist also highlighted the risks posed by US President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies, which could have a bigger effect on economic growth. These policies could affect global trade, especially with the Philippines.

Despite these challenges, Ricafort emphasized that as long as the country’s business and economic fundamentals remain strong, the government’s efforts to attract more investors should not be affected.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

domestic worker istock

OFW guide: What every domestic worker in the UAE needs to know

53 seconds ago
Soldier istock

No need for loyalty check among police, military – Malacañang

48 mins ago
Duterte 2

Ex-president Duterte to make initial appearance at ICC

3 hours ago
nominations now open

Nominations now open for The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Architects, Engineers, and Healthcare Professionals in Saudi Arabia & Bahrain

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button