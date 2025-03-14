OFW guide: What every domestic worker in the UAE needs to know

If you’re a domestic worker in the UAE or know someone who is, understanding your rights is important. We all know that being away from home can be tough, but it’s essential to know what you’re entitled to and what is expected from both you and your employer.

Here’s a quick guide to help you navigate life as a domestic worker here in the UAE.

Your entitlements: Know what’s yours

Domestic workers should know their entitlements to avoid any misunderstandings with their employers. Here are some of them:

Payment of wages: Your wages must be paid within 10 days from the date they are due. If they don’t pay you, your employer might face not less than AED 500 or not more than AED 5,000 for each domestic worker.

One day of paid rest: You are entitled to one day of paid rest every week—definitely not once a month, and certainly not never!

12 hours of rest a day: You should have at least 12 hours of rest each day, including 8 consecutive hours. Adequate rest is important for your health and well-being, so you’re ready to work efficiently the next day.

30 days of paid annual leave: You should be entitled to 30 days of paid leave. Whether you want to visit family back home or just take a break, this is your time!

Round-trip ticket home: You get a round-trip ticket back home every two years, so you can reconnect with family, especially after being away for a long time.

30 days of sick leave per year: If you get sick, you have the right to take up to 30 days of sick leave every year.

Keeping identification documents: Your employer should not keep your passport or any other important IDs. These are your personal belongings, and you have the right to keep them safe. If they forcefully keep your documents, they will have to face a fine worth AED 500.

Employer’s obligations: What they must provide

While you have your entitlements and benefits as an employee, your employer is also responsible for providing you with everything you need to fully equip you in your work.

Necessary facilities to do your job properly: Employers must make sure you have the proper tools and resources to do your job effectively, whether it’s cleaning supplies, a work phone, or equipment for your tasks.

Proper accommodation, meals, and clothing: Your employer is required to provide you with a decent place to stay, nutritious food, and clothing suited for the work you do. Or else, they will have to pay the fine worth not less than AED 1,000 and not more than AED 10,000 for each domestic worker.

Timely payment of salary: Employers must pay you on time, every time. Delayed payments can cause a lot of stress, so ensuring that your salary is paid promptly is crucial for managing your personal finances and well-being.

Medical care or health insurance: Your employer should provide health insurance or access to medical care in case of illness or injury.

Respect and safety: This includes treating you with dignity and making sure that there are no abusive behaviors or unsafe conditions that put your health or safety at risk. If a domestic worker is harassed or assaulted by the employer or a member of their family, the latter will face a fine of AED 20,000 per case.

Compensation for work injuries or occupational diseases: If you are injured at work or develop an illness due to your job, your employer is obligated to provide compensation or support for medical treatment. If the employer refuses to help with medical finances, they will face a fine of not less than AED 500 and not more than AED 5,000 for each case.

Being a domestic worker in the UAE is also about knowing your rights, respecting the rules, and maintaining a healthy working relationship with your employer.

If you understand your entitlements, you can make your time here in the UAE safer, more rewarding, and a lot less stressful.