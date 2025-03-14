No need for loyalty check among police, military – Malacañang

Malacañang announced there is no need for a loyalty check among the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

This came after rumors circulated about possible resignations following the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte over crimes against humanity charges.

In a press briefing, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has full confidence in the police and military forces. She emphasized that the actions of the current administration are in accordance with the law.

Castro explained that the President has no concerns about loyalty within these forces. “Loyalty check? Wala po dahil kampante po ang Pangulo na ang ginawa naman po ng administrasyon ay naaayon sa batas,” she said.

According to Castro, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo also denied the rumors of resignations linked to the government’s efforts to surrender Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Wala pong katotohanan na may nag-resign kung ito po ay may kaugnayan sa pagpapasurrender ng gobyerno kay dating Pangulong Duterte sa ICC through the Interpol. Wala pong nagre-resign ayon po kay General Fajardo,” she added.

Both the Philippine Navy and Air Force also confirmed that there is no unrest or resignations among their ranks.

The ICC is currently investigating Duterte’s controversial drug war, which has been criticized by human rights groups due to the reported thousands of deaths during his administration.