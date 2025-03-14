Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Faster, smarter services: MOHRE completes 34M digital transactions in 2024

Camille Quirino

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has completed over 34 million smart transactions in 2024, a 59% increase from the previous year’s 20 million.

MOHRE credited this growth to its successful adoption of digital solutions and artificial intelligence (AI), which helped reduce paperwork and speed up processes. These advancements aim to enhance customer experience while strengthening the UAE’s position as a global leader in digital services.

With over 100 services available online and through its mobile app, MOHRE ensures that workers and employers can access services anytime, anywhere. These include work permit applications, labour contract services, and dispute resolution assistance.

The digital transformation aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, which seeks to make the country a global hub for AI-driven services. This strategy helps businesses operate more smoothly while ensuring workers receive timely and efficient service.

MOHRE’s smart service ecosystem is designed to meet the evolving needs of customers. By prioritizing security, accessibility, and efficiency, the Ministry enhances customer satisfaction and maintains high service standards. These efforts also support the UAE’s broader goal of creating a world-class labour market.

