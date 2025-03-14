Ex-president Duterte to make initial appearance at ICC

Former President Rodrigo Duterte is set to make his initial appearance before the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 2:00 PM (The Hague local time).

In the UAE, the hearing will be at 5:00 PM, while in the Philippines, it will be at 9:00 PM.

The hearing will take place before Pre-Trial Chamber I at the ICC headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands, which will be streamed in English and French on its official website.

During the session, ICC judges will confirm Duterte’s identity, determine the language he understands, and inform him of the charges and his rights under the ICC Rome Statute.

The Pre-Trial Chamber I handling the case consists of Judge Iulia Antoanella Motoc (Presiding), Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou, and Judge María del Socorro Flores Liera.

Shortly after arriving from Hong Kong, Duterte was arrested by the authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, following an arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

He faces charges of murder as a crime against humanity, allegedly committed between November 1, 2011, and March 16, 2019, during his tenure as President of the Philippines and Mayor of Davao City.

He was surrendered to the custody of ICC on March 12.