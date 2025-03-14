Chinese man who allegedly killed cat in Makati arrested for overstaying

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested a Chinese national who went viral for allegedly kicking a community cat to death in Makati City, after authorities found he was an overstaying alien.

Jiang Shan, the 32-year-old suspect, was apprehended in front of his residence in Barangay Palanan. BI records show he arrived in the Philippines as a tourist in May 2023 but failed to extend his visa in September 2023.

He is now in BI custody at its detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig, pending deportation proceedings.

Animal welfare advocates condemned the incident, calling it a violation of Republic Act 8485, or the Animal Welfare Act of 1998.