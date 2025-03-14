Attention, bookworms! Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival returns

Ka-TFT, are you ready for a fun and free family day? Check Out the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2025!

The 16th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2025) is happening from April 23 to May 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah, and guess what? It’s absolutely FREE!

What’s in it for you?

This isn’t just about books—it’s an entire world of creativity and learning! Imagine a place where your kids (or even your pamangkins) can enjoy interactive workshops, mind-blowing theatrical performances, and meet their favorite authors and illustrators. From artsy activities to science experiments, there’s something for every curious mind.

More than just reading

Ever had a hard time getting the little ones to love books? Maybe you tried bribing them with ice cream or pretending their gadgets ran out of battery (we won’t judge!). But at SCRF, books become an adventure! With storytelling sessions, live readings, and creative activities, they won’t even realize they’re learning!

A festival for everyone

This event is not just for kids—it’s for the whole family! Parents can join in on insightful talks about raising book-loving kids, while young adults can explore workshops tailored for their age group. And let’s be honest, ka-TFT, we all love a good book fair!

Mark your calendars and bring the whole fam! Whether you’re a bookworm or just looking for a cool new experience, SCRF 2025 is the place to be.

FAQ:

What is the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival?

It’s more than a festival. Under the management of the Sharjah Book Authority, a governmental entity established in 2014 in Sharjah, this event is an ecstatic celebration that goes beyond one age group, enriching the whole family while instilling a love of reading in the youngest of children.

How much is the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival ticket?

You can attend the event for free.

How long is the Reading Festival?

The event runs for 12 days from April 23 to May 4.