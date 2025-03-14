Arabian Warrior makes its Abu Dhabi debut at Lammah Al Bahr, Al Dhafra

Following a highly successful season in Saudi Arabia, Arabian Warrior is set to make history by bringing its adrenaline-fueled Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) series to Abu Dhabi for the first time. The much-anticipated event will take place at Lammah Al Bahr, Al Dhafra, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Abu Dhabi, Lammah Al Bahr is Al Dhafra’s vibrant coastal festival, offering an energetic blend of tradition and modernity. With breathtaking seaside views, thrilling sports, live entertainment, and diverse F&B experiences, it serves as the perfect setting for Arabian Warrior’s debut in the UAE.

The stunning natural landscape of Al Mugheriah Beach will provide competitors with a unique challenge, blending rugged terrain, open beaches, and demanding environmental elements, a true test of endurance, resilience, and teamwork.

Arabian Warrior is proud to collaborate with venue partner Lammah Al Bahr and Spinneys UAE, whose support is instrumental in bringing this world-class OCR event to Abu Dhabi.

The event will welcome 1,500 participants, ranging from elite athletes to corporate teams and families, all ready to tackle obstacles that challenge both physical and mental strength. Whether navigating heights, confined spaces, or water-based challenges, competitors will be pushed beyond their comfort zones, embracing the true warrior spirit.

This year’s race will feature a major focus on team participation, with 20 teams competing in the exhilarating 5KM team event. The collaborative nature of the course makes it an ideal challenge for corporate groups, friends, and families eager to test their resilience as a unit.

With its debut in Abu Dhabi, Arabian Warrior is set to deliver an unforgettable experience at Lammah Al Bahr, where adventure, endurance, and breathtaking scenery come together for the ultimate OCR challenge.