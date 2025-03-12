Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Judy Ann Santos wins best actress at Portugal Film Festival for ‘Espantaho’

Judy Ann Santos wins Best Actress at the 45th Fantasporto International Film Festival in Portugal or her role in the horror film 'Espantaho.' (@ryan_agoncillo/IG)

Multi-awarded actress Judy Ann Santos has added another accolade to her name, winning Best Actress for her performance in the horror film Espantaho.

Santos received the honor at the 45th Fantasporto International Film Festival in Portugal, an event that highlights fantasy, sci-fi, and horror films. She becomes the fourth Filipino artist to be recognized at the festival, following Barbie Forteza, Ian Veneracion, and Cristine Reyes.

In her acceptance speech, Santos expressed her pride in representing the country on the global stage.

“Napakaganda ng souvenir na mauuwi ko mula dito sa Fantasporto,” she said.

[Translation: I’m going to take home a very beautiful souvenir from Fantasporto]

She jokingly added that she wouldn’t mind paying extra baggage fees just to bring home her trophy.

Her husband, television host Ryan Agoncillo, shared photos of her proudly holding the award.

 

This marks Santos’ second major acting win for Espantaho, following her Best Actress award at the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival.

Directed by Chito Roño, Espantaho also features veteran actresses Lorna Tolentino, Chanda Romero, and Janice de Belen.

