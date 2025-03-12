Imee Marcos expresses sympathies for Duterte’s arrest

Senator Imee Marcos expressed her shock and sympathy for former President Rodrigo Duterte after his arrest due to an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his anti-drug campaign.

Marcos questioned the political nature of the case, suggesting it would lead to more chaos, and warned that it does not benefit the poor.

“Hindi ako makapaniwala. Medyo nayanig ako masyado, kawawa naman si Presidente Duterte. Hindi na tayo natuto. Gulo lang ang dulot nito. Hindi na tayo natuto, itong paulit-ulit ay walang pakinabang sa mga naghihirap sa bayan ang bangayan ng pulitika,” she said.

Reflecting on similar situations involving past presidents, she expressed emotional pity for Duterte, recalling her own feelings of sympathy for her father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada defended Duterte’s right to legal recourse and emphasized the importance of following due process.

Meanwhile, Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros urged Duterte to adhere to the rule of law and stressed that the pursuit of justice should not stop with him, but should also hold accountable other officials responsible for the deaths during the war on drugs.

Senator Robin Padilla, on the other hand, called for President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to reconsider cooperating with the ICC and protect the country’s sovereignty.