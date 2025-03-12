Chartered plane carrying ex-President Duterte makes brief stop in Dubai; now on its way to The Netherlands

A plane carrying former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made a brief stop in Dubai early Wednesday morning while en route to The Netherlands, where the International Criminal Court (ICC) is located.

According to flight tracker Flightradar24, the Gulfstream G550 jet, bearing tail number RPC5219, landed in Dubai at around 4 AM for a short layover.

The aircraft departed an hour later, at around 5 AM, and is expected to arrive in Rotterdam by 11 AM.

Duterte was arrested on Tuesday morning at Ninoy Aquino International Airport upon his arrival from Hong Kong.

His detention follows an international warrant issued by the ICC, which has charged him with “crimes against humanity of murder” in connection with his administration’s controversial drug war campaign.