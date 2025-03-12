Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Andrea Brillantes confirms she’s dating

Andrea Brillantes in Siquijor Island (@blythe/IG)

It’s official! Andrea Brillantes has confirmed that she’s dating again.

The Kapamilya actress told ABS-CBN News that she is currently seeing someone, clarifying that she is not yet in a relationship but open to dating.

“Sinabi ko naman na open ako sa pag-de-date kasi two years na rin naman akong walang boyfriend… I am dating someone right now.”

That someone is Filipino-Jordanian former basketball player Sam Fernandez, a longtime friend of Brillantes.

The two have been spotted together multiple times, including on Valentine’s week, when Brillantes was seen holding a bouquet of pink roses from Fernandez. He was also present at her Lucky Beauty anniversary event last Friday.

Brillantes, who turns 22 on March 12, shared that despite past controversies, she remains grateful:

“Life is really a roller coaster… But it’s still life. I’m still grateful for everything.”

As for her birthday wish? A stronger faith in God and continued peace and happiness in her life.

