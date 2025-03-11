Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

VP Duterte condemns government for forcibly sending former president to the Hague

Vice President Sara Duterte strongly condemned the Philippine government for surrendering former President Rodrigo Duterte to foreign authorities. She described the move as a “blatant affront to our sovereignty” and a betrayal of the nation’s independence.

The Vice President’s remarks come after reports emerged that former President Duterte was being taken to The Hague, where the International Criminal Court (ICC) is located, following a warrant for his arrest related to alleged crimes against humanity during his anti-drug campaign.

In her statement, Vice President Duterte emphasized that the former president had been denied basic legal rights since his detainment earlier today.

“Since he was taken this morning, he has not been brought before any competent judicial authority to assert his rights and avail of reliefs provided by law,” the Vice President stated.

“As I write this, he is being forcibly taken to The Hague tonight. This is not justice – this is oppression and persecution.”

Duterte criticized the current government for what she described as a willingness to “abandon its own citizen” and “betray the very essence of our sovereignty and national dignity.”

She called on Filipinos to recognize the gravity of the situation and accused the administration of sacrificing the country’s sovereignty for foreign influence.

The statement from Vice President Duterte has sparked reactions across the political spectrum, with some expressing support for her stance on sovereignty, while others argue that the government’s actions are in accordance with international law and the obligations of the Philippines under the International Criminal Court.

Former President Duterte’s legal troubles stem from the ICC’s investigation into the deadly anti-drug campaign he launched during his presidency. Duterte has faced accusations of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, which he has consistently denied.

As of now, it remains unclear how the government will respond to Vice President Duterte’s remarks, which have added fuel to the ongoing debate over the Philippines’ relationship with the International Criminal Court and its stance on sovereignty versus international justice.

