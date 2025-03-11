Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE approves new organ donation rules to expand life-saving transplants

The UAE Cabinet, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved new regulations on organ and human tissue donation and transplantation.

The newly approved Executive Regulations for Organ and Human Tissue Donation and Transplantation aims is to improve access to transplants for patients suffering from serious health conditions.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed announced that the UAE now has over 13 licensed transplant centers, with a 30 percent increase in transplant procedures.

Major organ transplants—including kidney, liver, heart, lung, and pancreas—are already being performed in the country, enhancing the healthcare sector to offer world-class medical services.

Aside from organ donation, the Cabinet also approved a new National Policy for Combating Health Risks, which strengthens the UAE’s readiness to handle health crises. This includes emergency response plans, disease control measures, and recovery programs to protect public health.

The UAE government also passed laws on mental health, healthcare professions, and consumer protection, further improving services for residents. These policies aim to enhance healthcare accessibility and safety for everyone in the country.

Authorities continue to develop the UAE’s medical sector, ensuring quality healthcare for citizens and residents, including OFWs. These new regulations reinforce the country’s commitment to health security, patient care, and medical advancements.

