Pope Francis wakes up peacefully after night in hospital

Pope Francis spent a calm night in the hospital, the Vatican confirmed on Tuesday, following more than three weeks of treatment for double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 for bronchitis that later developed into pneumonia, woke up at around 8:00 am (0700 GMT) on Tuesday, according to a Vatican statement.

The pope’s health had caused concern due to several breathing crises, particularly one on March 3. However, after a week of steady recovery, the Holy See reported on Monday that his prognosis was no longer “reserved,” meaning it was no longer uncertain.

The Vatican confirmed that the pope’s clinical condition remains stable, with improvements in his condition supported by blood tests and successful pharmacological treatments. Despite this progress, the

Vatican noted that due to the severity of his initial infection, the pope will require additional treatment in the hospital for several more days before returning home.