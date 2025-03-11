Marcos orders probe into alleged tanim-bala incident at NAIA

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has directed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to investigate the alleged “tanim-bala” incident at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Malacañang.

“Hindi po maganda kung ito man po ay mauulit. So, ito po talaga ay paiimbestigahan ng Pangulo at sa tulong na rin po ni DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon,” Malacanang Press Officer Claire Castro said in a Palace briefing.

“Hindi po ito papayagan ng Pangulo, so may kailangan pong managot, kung mayroong dapat managot after thorough investigation.”

DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon ordered the termination of three airport employees involved in the incident shortly after the issue went viral on social media.

The President is reserving further comments until after the investigation, Castro said.

Meanwhile, Marcos is also closely monitoring the controversy involving Bureau of Immigration (BI) employees accused of helping South Korean fugitive Na Ikhyeon escape.

Philippine authorities rearrested Na on Sunday morning in a residential area in Angeles City, Pampanga. He managed to slip BI custody last week during a hearing, allegedly with the help of immigration personnel.