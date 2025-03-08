Pope Francis marks three weeks in hospital, releases audio message

Pope Francis spent a “calm night” in the hospital as he marked three weeks of treatment for pneumonia, the Vatican reported.

The 88-year-old pontiff’s condition was said to be “stable” for the third consecutive day, with no recurrence of respiratory crises that had earlier occurred during his stay at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican released an audio message from Francis, in which he, sounding breathless, expressed his gratitude for the prayers offered for his recovery.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the Square, I accompany you from here,” he said in Spanish, before adding, “May God bless you and the Virgin protect you. Thank you.”

This was the first time the public had heard Pope Francis’s voice since his hospitalization on February 14, where he has been receiving treatment in the hospital’s special papal suite on the 10th floor.