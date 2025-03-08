Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT News

Michelle Dee releases her first single ‘Reyna’

Courtesy: Michelle Dee/IG

Michelle Dee has just launched her debut single, “Reyna,” where she sings about the criticism she’s faced and how it has affected her insecurities.

However, Michelle now embraces these comments, declaring, “Ako ay isang reyna.”

In an Instagram Reel, she shared the song’s meaning, reflecting on her journey since her reign.

“It’s finding everything that people call ugly in you, but it’s up to you to find the beauty in that,” she explained, noting that the message applies not just to beauty queens and drag queens, but to anyone who sees themselves as a “reyna.”

“Reyna” is released under GMA Music and Star Music, marking their first collaboration. The song was composed by Angelica Tagadtad, with arrangements by Theo Martel, vocal arrangements by Jonathan Manalo, and produced by Manalo and Rox Santos.

