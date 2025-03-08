Lawmakers claim missing names in OVP Confidential funds records strengthen impeachment case vs. Duterte

Two administration lawmakers stated that the absence of three additional individuals allegedly receiving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) would bolster the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The names—Pia Piatos-Lim, Renan Piatos, and Xiaomi Ocho—were found in the annexes of the impeachment complaint but are not listed in government records, including those of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Deputy Majority Leader Francisco and La Union 1st District Representative Paolo Ortega expressed doubts about the legitimacy of these names, questioning their qualification to receive confidential funds.

Ortega emphasized that none of these individuals appear in PSA birth, marriage, or death records, indicating a lack of verification and suggesting that they may not exist.

Ortega argued that the questionable nature of these names would strengthen the impeachment case, as they could indicate misuse of public funds.

He also noted discrepancies in the records of other individuals linked to the OVP’s confidential funds.