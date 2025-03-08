Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Lawmakers claim missing names in OVP Confidential funds records strengthen impeachment case vs. Duterte

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Two administration lawmakers stated that the absence of three additional individuals allegedly receiving confidential funds from the Office of the Vice President (OVP) would bolster the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The names—Pia Piatos-Lim, Renan Piatos, and Xiaomi Ocho—were found in the annexes of the impeachment complaint but are not listed in government records, including those of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Deputy Majority Leader Francisco and La Union 1st District Representative Paolo Ortega expressed doubts about the legitimacy of these names, questioning their qualification to receive confidential funds.

Ortega emphasized that none of these individuals appear in PSA birth, marriage, or death records, indicating a lack of verification and suggesting that they may not exist.

Ortega argued that the questionable nature of these names would strengthen the impeachment case, as they could indicate misuse of public funds.

He also noted discrepancies in the records of other individuals linked to the OVP’s confidential funds.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

pope francis

Pope Francis marks three weeks in hospital, releases audio message

3 mins ago
Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado

BI Commissioner orders dismissal of staff involved in South Korean fugitive’s escape

21 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 08T113915.692

DMW vows action on seafarer abandonment cases, warns manning agencies

1 hour ago
UAE Vice President and Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Dubai Ruler recognized by UAE President for promoting human values, advancing nation

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button