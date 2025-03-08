Dubai Ruler recognized by UAE President for promoting human values, advancing nation

The UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, commended the UAE Vice President and Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for promoting human values inspired by Islamic principles and advancing the nation.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has made history as the first-ever recipient of the Emirates International Holy Quran Award – Personality of the Year 2025, recognizing his contributions to the Holy Quran and its reciters both in the UAE and worldwide.

His Highness the President presented H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with a special edition of his Mushaf, a written copy of the Holy Quran.

Additionally, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid received a framed photograph of them together with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with a signed letter of appreciation. The letter honors his unwavering commitment to the Holy Quran, including publishing its copies, supporting its reciters, promoting Quranic competitions, and preserving the Arabic language.

Moreover, His Highness the President praised the Dubai Ruler’s role in advancing the nation’s progress and supporting the development of its people. He also highlighted his contributions to the UAE and his humanitarian and cultural initiatives.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s contributions to the Holy Quran included several key initiatives, such as:

• Dubai International Quran Award

• Islamic Personality of the Year Award

• Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mushaf

• Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Quranic Manuscripts

• International Quran Competition

• Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak International Quran Competition for Women

• Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Quran Competition

• Most Beautiful Recitation Competition

• National Quran Memorisation Competition

• Quran Memorisation Programme for Inmates in Correctional Facilities in Dubai

• Quranic lectures, seminars, and research studies; and

• Qira’at (Recitations) teaching programmes

His Highness also established the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Printing the Holy Quran and played a significant role in developing Quranic institutions and academies.