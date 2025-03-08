DMW vows action on seafarer abandonment cases, warns manning agencies

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured Filipino seafarers that it is actively addressing cases of abandonment at sea, warning manning agencies to avoid such incidents or face legal consequences.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac stated that while most abandoned Filipino seafarers have been repatriated, the agency continues to monitor the situation.

Undersecretary Bernard Olalia urged Filipinos to report abandonment cases to the agency, emphasizing that repatriation is mandatory for abandoned seafarers and a responsibility of the deployment agency.

The United Nations reported a rising number of abandoned crew members globally, with over 2,000 seafarers left stranded on 150 ships in 2023 alone.

Cacdac highlighted that many abandonment cases since 2018 have involved fishermen, followed by passenger ships, yachts, and other vessels.

He also noted that only three Filipinos are still awaiting repatriation, and the DMW remains committed to penalizing manning agencies and shipowners involved in such incidents.