Can you sponsor your parents in the UAE? Learn the process!

For many OFWs, being away from family is one of the toughest parts of working abroad. But did you know that, with the right steps, you can bring your parents to the UAE for a visit?

Here’s what you need to know about sponsoring your parents and having them by your side for a year.

Can you sponsor just one parent?

Sadly, no. In the UAE, you can’t sponsor only one of your parents unless special circumstances apply. For example, if one of your parents has passed away or if your parents are divorced, you’ll need to provide official documents to justify sponsoring just one.

In most cases, though, you’ll need to sponsor both parents together. So, get ready to make sure everything is in order!

What do you need?

You’ll need to show authorities that you’re their sole provider back home. This means proving that you’re the one supporting them financially, and there’s no one else who can take care of them.

Next, you need to have a minimum salary of AED 4,000 or AED 3,000 plus accommodation. However, there are other fees you need to pay, such as a deposit as a guarantee for each parent, so make sure your finances are in check.

Lastly, don’t forget medical insurance! Your parents will need health insurance, and it has to meet the minimum coverage required by the UAE. This insurance needs to be renewed yearly, so keep that in mind.

The deposit and paperwork

As mentioned earlier, when sponsoring your parents, you’ll also need to pay a deposit for each parent as a guarantee. This deposit can vary, but it’s a necessary part of the process. Plus, expect to provide official documents that prove your relationship and your support for your parents.

Residency and visa renewal

Your sponsored family member’s visa is tied to your visa status. When the expiration date is near, make sure you start the renewing process early to avoid penalties or fines for overstaying.

Residency and visa rules in the UAE change a lot. Make sure you’re updated with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs Dubai (GDRFA) and the Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), which are the main authorities handling visa matters in the UAE.

Why it’s worth it

Having your parents with you, even just for a year, is priceless. Imagine sharing meals, talking about family, and having them around, all while you’re working hard abroad. It’s a way to bridge the distance and show them how much you care.

Ready to bring your parents over? Make sure you meet all the requirements, and soon enough, you’ll have them with you in the UAE.