UAE announces March 2025 fuel prices

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the new petrol prices for March 2025.

The new prices, effective March 1, are as follows:

  • Diesel: AED 2.77 per liter
  • Super 98: AED 2.73 per liter
  • Special 95: AED 2.61 per liter
  • E-Plus 91: AED 2.54 per liter

When comparing the current fuel prices to those of February 2025, the previous rates were as follows:

  • Diesel: AED 2.82 per liter
  • Super 98: AED 2.74 per liter
  • Special 95: AED 2.63 per liter
  • E-Plus 91: AED 2.55 per liter

Motorists are encouraged to stay updated with these changes and plan accordingly, especially with the fluctuations in fuel costs worldwide.

