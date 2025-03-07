UAE announces March 2025 fuel prices

The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the new petrol prices for March 2025.
The new prices, effective March 1, are as follows:
- Diesel: AED 2.77 per liter
- Super 98: AED 2.73 per liter
- Special 95: AED 2.61 per liter
- E-Plus 91: AED 2.54 per liter
When comparing the current fuel prices to those of February 2025, the previous rates were as follows:
- Diesel: AED 2.82 per liter
- Super 98: AED 2.74 per liter
- Special 95: AED 2.63 per liter
- E-Plus 91: AED 2.55 per liter
Motorists are encouraged to stay updated with these changes and plan accordingly, especially with the fluctuations in fuel costs worldwide.
