OFW guide: Rights, requirements before working in the UAE

For many OFWs, the UAE is a land of opportunity, a place where dreams can come true with the right job. But before you start packing your bags and saying goodbye to your family, it’s important to understand a few key things about your passport, visa, and rights. Here’s a guide to help you start your journey the right way.

Passport and visas: Get it right!

Before anything else, make sure your passport is valid for at least six months. Imagine arriving at the airport, all excited to start your new job, only to be told your passport isn’t valid enough to fly. Don’t let that happen!

Now, when it comes to visas, here’s the most important thing to remember: you cannot work in the UAE on a tourist or visit visa. You’ll need a work or residency visa, and your employer will handle the paperwork for you.

But always check the details because working without the proper visa is illegal and can bring both you and your employer serious consequences.

Health screening: Stay healthy, stay safe

Health screening might not be the most exciting part of the job hunt, but it’s crucial. The UAE requires all workers to pass medical tests at government-approved centers. These tests check for serious diseases like HIV and tuberculosis (TB). If you’re diagnosed with either, the UAE authorities can deport you right away.

For those renewing their visas, a TB test is required every time. If you have TB scars or active TB, your residence visa will only be valid for one year, and you’ll need to go through treatment in the UAE.

If you’re worried about your health, get checked in the Philippines before heading to the UAE. That way, you’ll have peace of mind knowing you’re ready for the next step.

Know your rights and duties

For those who get employed in the UAE, it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the opportunity, but it’s just as important to know your rights. One crucial thing to remember is that you have the right to keep your passport—your employer cannot hold onto it. Being aware of your rights ensures you don’t fall victim to unfair treatment.

Make sure to also familiarize yourself with the UAE Labour Law. Knowing your duties and what you’re entitled to will help you avoid misunderstandings later. It’s about protecting yourself while you chase your dreams.

Wrapping it up

Starting your new job in the UAE can be an exciting chapter, but it’s important to lay the groundwork first. By understanding your rights, getting your passport and visa in order, and taking care of your health, you can start your journey on the right foot. As you chase your dreams and work hard for your family, make sure you’re also looking out for your own well-being.