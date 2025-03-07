Want to sponsor your family in the UAE? Here’s what OFWs need to know

Family is everything, and for many OFWs, having loved ones close makes all the hard work worthwhile. Thankfully, the UAE allows residents to bring their families, provided they meet certain conditions.

Sponsorship requirements

First things first: What are the basic requirements? To sponsor your family, you must have a valid residence permit/visa and meet a few basic requirements:

A minimum salary of AED 4,000 (or AED 3,000 plus accommodation).

If your dependents are over 18, they’ll need to undergo a medical fitness test at an approved health center in the UAE.

Sponsoring your spouse

First, if you’re sponsoring your spouse, make sure you have an attested marriage certificate in Arabic (or translated to Arabic). You’ll also need proof of your relationship, like attested marriage certificate and photos. A little paperwork can go a long way!

Sponsoring your children

Sons: You can sponsor your son until he’s 25, but if he has special needs (sons of determination), the age limit doesn’t apply.

Daughters: Your daughter can be sponsored regardless of her age as long as she’s unmarried.

What about newborns? If your baby is born in the UAE, make sure to apply for their residence visa within 120 days to avoid fines. We know, it’s a lot to manage, but getting it done on time means less stress.

Stepchildren and special cases: Yes, even your stepchildren can be sponsored! However, you’ll need a “no-objection” letter from the biological parent, along with a deposit for each child. Their visas are only valid for one year but can be renewed annually.

Documents you’ll need

Here’s a quick checklist for sponsoring your family:

Application form (online or through a typing office) Passports and photos of your spouse and children Medical clearance certificates (for those above 18) Your employment contract and salary certificate Your marriage certificate (attested) Tenancy contract

Keep it in mind

If your residence permit gets canceled, so do your family’s permits. Don’t forget about the 6-month grace period to renew or cancel your dependents’ visas. And remember, staying on top of things means avoiding fines.

Now, you’re all set to bring your loved ones to the UAE! It might take some effort, but in the end, it’ll all be worth it when your family can be with you. Good luck!