Cebu Pacific’s Iftar celebrates partnerships aimed at promoting Philippine tourism

Cebu Pacific, a Philippine low-cost airline, successfully hosted their Iftar event in Dubai on March 4, bringing together Filipinos and travel agencies in the United Arab Emirates.

The Iftar was attended by Mr. Mohamed Jassim Al Rais, Executive Director of Al Rais Travel and Shipping Agencies LLC, the proud General Sales Agent (GSA) for Cebu Pacific Airlines in Dubai.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, was also present, along with Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Philippine Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

At the beginning of the program, Mr. Al Rais thanked Cebu Pacific for their significant contributions. “Your contribution has been in strengthening our industry and ensuring our mutual success,” Mr. Al Rais said.

He also thanked the other present attendees in the crowd. “I would also like to thank our Al-Rais travel team, Mr. Ver, Mr. Manoj, and their team for making this hard work and making this partnership successful.

“Thank you all and good luck,” he concluded.

H.E. Ver delivered a message during the event, encouraging travel agencies to meet the growing demand for travelers between the Philippines and the UAE, particularly Dubai.

“And I think we already have an edge,” H.E. Ver said. “It serves a moment of pride for the Philippines. It’s the same way that during June 12th, we light up Burj Khalifa with a Philippine flag,” he shared, referencing Cebu Pacific’s ‘Fly to Happy, Fly to the Philippines’ campaign where they became the first Filipino brand to light up the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

However, he noted the limited availability of seats for tourists traveling to the Philippines. H.E. Ver expressed hope that Cebu Pacific’s newly ordered planes would arrive soon to expand capacity and boost tourism in the country.

Cebu Pacific has made travel more accessible for Filipinos by offering affordable flights across domestic and international destinations. The airline has also partnered with numerous organizations to provide free flights for OFW beneficiaries, helping them reunite with family back home.