Senators reject calls to rush Duterte impeachment trial

Some senators remain firm on following legal procedures as a group gathers signatures urging the Senate to begin Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero emphasized that no petition could override the law or compel him to convene the impeachment court outside the prescribed process.

“No number of signatures will change the law or persuade me to violate it by calling an impeachment court during recess without fulfilling the necessary legal conditions,” Escudero stated.

He stressed that legal procedures must be followed and should not be adjusted based on personal agendas, biases, or demands for expedited proceedings.

Senator Win Gatchalian echoed this position, saying the impeachment trial can only begin after the Articles of Impeachment are read in plenary session.

“A session must be held first, and during that session, the Articles of Impeachment will be presented,” Gatchalian explained.

He backed Escudero’s proposed timeline, which includes adopting impeachment rules when the Senate resumes on June 2, convening as an impeachment court on June 3, and formally opening the trial on July 30.

After reviewing previous impeachment proceedings, Gatchalian affirmed his support for Escudero, noting that all past trials began with a formal reading of the impeachment charges.

He pointed out that in the current case, the Articles of Impeachment were submitted just hours before the Senate adjourned, complicating the process.