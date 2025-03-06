Sam Milby gets emotional when asked about breakup with Catriona Gray

Sam Milby did not expect to become emotional when asked about his breakup with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

During his first visit to GMA-7, the Kapamilya actor-singer appeared as a guest on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

Sam joined the show to promote his upcoming film, Everything About My Wife, where he stars alongside real-life couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado.

During the interview, he was asked how he handles breakups.

Aside from Catriona, Sam previously dated actress-TV host Anne Curtis and model-TV host Mari Jasmine. He also shared a mutual understanding with Toni Gonzaga in the past.

“Not well. I think every breakup is a different situation. Whether you’re the one who got hurt or the one who caused the breakup, it depends on the circumstances. But I think any breakup is not easy,” said Sam.

“The whole country knows that you and Catriona Gray have broken up. How did it affect you? How did you handle the breakup?,” Abunda asked.

“It was a fairytale relationship as far as we were concerned. The queen had found a prince, and they were engaged. One morning, we woke up to find out that the engagement had been broken. We were distraught. How did you handle that?,” Abunda added.

Sam, struggling to speak, reiterated his earlier statement:

“Honestly, not well. And like I said, any breakup is not easy. It’s hard to talk about our breakup. It’s something I didn’t want to discuss. I did an interview with MJ Felipe [ABS-CBN reporter], which everyone knows about, and it was mainly to clear the issue.”